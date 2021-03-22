Clark Rec to run ever-popular annual Coach Fire Basketball Clinic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Clark Recreation is running its ever-popular annual Coach Fire Basketball Clinic. More than 80 children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, attended the first session. Varsity ALJ players, varsity coaches and other basketball-affiliated people helped coach the children. The indoor event followed all the guidelines of the Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control: temperature checks, masks, disinfecting, etc. The clinic will continue for the next three weeks. For information and signups, contact the Recreation Department at 732-428-8400.

Photos Courtesy of Ralph Bernardo