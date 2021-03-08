Kumpf students sell bracelets to raise money for their classmate

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK — In the past three weeks, Jennifer Barbera’s class at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School has been working on a bracelet fundraiser to support Julia Morreale, one of the class’s students who is currently undergoing cancer treatment in California. Barbera, her students and her paraprofessionals have been working very hard at raising awareness for this fundraiser. The students have taken on an active role in the bracelet selling, packaging the bracelets with gloves on and selling them. Those interested in purchasing a Team Julia bracelet should contact Jennifer Barbera at jbarbera@clarkschools.org or Christine Thornton at cthornton@clarkschools.org.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for all the support from the Clark community,” Barbera said. “Seeing the positive impact that selling the bracelets has had on our class, Julia included, has made this experience even more meaningful than we could ever imagine.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Broski