ALJ inducts 16 students into National Honor Society

CLARK, NJ — The Arthur L. Johnson chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 16 students in a candle-lighting ceremony in the school’s auditorium on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Due to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of attendees was limited and the induction was streamed online for viewers to watch at home.

Kayla White, an ALJ NHS adviser, and Victoria Venezio, ALJ NHS president, led the night with opening remarks. The candle-lighting ceremony was completed by Venezio and fellow officers Matthew Hartzler, Gianna Caldiero and Matthew Zukowski. Each current member discussed the meaning of the pillar and its role in the life of an NHS member.

Superintendent of Schools Edward Grande and Arthur L. Johnson Principal Jennifer Feeley congratulated the students on their accomplishments, speaking about the rigor of the selection process and commending students on their strong character.

New inductees took a pledge led by Zukowski and received certificates and a special gift. NHS member Joseph Hovick also issued a challenge to students to view challenges as motivation to reach goals and never forget the value of hard work and determination.

Venezio then recognized Louis VanBergen, ALJ science teacher. Every year, a staff member is recognized for their dedication to student learning. Venezio spoke about VanBergen’s willingness to go above and beyond, in addition to his passion and knowledge for science.

The evening closed with “Words of Inspiration” from McCaffery, who encouraged students to step out of their comfort zone and believe in themselves.

Grande said, “Our new inductees, along with our existing members, make us proud for all that they represent. It was an absolute honor to share the evening with them.”

The 16 new inductees join seven existing members. To be eligible for National Honor Society, a student must have a weighted cumulative grade-point average of 4.15 or better and be enrolled in at least three honors/Advanced Placement courses. At that point, students are asked to complete the application process, demonstrating examples of the pillars.

The NHS inductees are Alexis Brede, Grace Cassidy, Lauren Fogle, Aidan Ford, Shannon Heaning, Michael Karnaugh, Martha Kolfenbach, Dominika Kosiek, Michelle Kukan, James Lordi, Jacob Mallik, Amanda Messina, Michael Smeraglia, Julia Steiner, Khadijah Tosun and Christopher Warnick.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Broski