Clark concludes its winter recreational basketball season with medals

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Recreation Department completed its winter recreational basketball season on Saturday, Feb. 28, and team players were presented with their medals. Clark was one of just a handful of towns that allowed a basketball season to take place.

Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo said he was happy to say “not one incident of COVID-19 was transmitted during the 10-week program in our facility.”

Safety precautions were taken each Saturday, with one parent allowed in the building per player.

“We were happy to have a season during this difficult time,” Bernardo said.

Photos Courtesy of Ralph Bernardo