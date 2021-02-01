Clark residents have winter fun in the rink

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Clark Recreation recently hosted its annual family skate night. With Warinanco Park still closed to the public, the Recreation Department moved over to the Westfield Rink. Tickets were limited to 100 skaters, and masks were required. The event sold out so quickly, in a matter of hours, that the Rec Department added a second night, which also sold out. Although the weather was bitter cold, everyone enjoyed getting out of the house and having some fun.

Photos Courtesy of Ralph Bernardo