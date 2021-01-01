Annual House Decorating Contest winners announced in Clark

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — After much discussion and deliberation, the Clark Recreation Department’s House Decorating Contest judges made their selections. The homes this year outdid themselves, according to Recreation Department Director Ralph Bernardo. Thirty homes were registered to be judged in the friendly competition. Winners were presented with lawn signs, gift cards to Ace Hardware and, of course, bragging rights. The judges, unable to narrow down their choices to three winners, gave out five awards this year.

There were two winners for Most Outrageous – in a good way: 105 Mildred Terrace, the Sanguiliano family, and 11 Florence Drive, the Horling family. The winner for Most Traditional was 70 Union St., the Bova family. There were two winners for Overall Favorite: 9 Skylark Place, the Krueger family, and 3 Anthony Circle, the Infantino family. Honorable mention was given out to 53 Grand St., 89 Tudor Drive, 111 Briarheath Lane, 135 Conger Way, 40 Denman Ave., 42 Hawthorne Drive and 82 Briarheath Lane.

Photos Courtesy of Ralph Bernardo