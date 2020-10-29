Children thrill at Trunk R Treat return

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Clark Recreation, together with the Clark PBA, hosted the annual Trunk R Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 24. Special measures were taken this year to make the event safe for all who attended, including the wearing of masks and social distancing whenever possible. Prizes were given out for the scariest, funniest and most original costumes. Events featured included more than 40 vehicle trunks for collecting treats, a train ride, Velcro hatchet throwing, a corn maze and pumpkin carving. Clark Recreation Department Director Ralph Bernardo, together with the mayor, said he felt it was necessary to have the event for the children, as long as it was done safely.

Photos Courtesy of Ralph Bernardo