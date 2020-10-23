Hehnly fourth-graders complete New Jersey projects

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Students in Amanda Luna’s fourth-grade class at Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School in Clark recently finished a unit on New Jersey and, as a culminating assignment, completed a poster about the Garden State. Throughout the unit, students learned facts about New Jersey. They were then asked to show what they had learned by creating a poster, which included the state flag, New Jersey’s location on the map and special landmarks, among other criteria.

“Students were excited to share their posters with their classmates. They really enjoyed having the opportunity to learn about their home state,” said Luna.

Posters are displayed outside of the classroom.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Broski