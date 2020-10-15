Hehnly first-graders learn about community

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The first-grade students at Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School in the classes of teachers Sarah Kasko, Lisa Cepeda, Jessica Massa and Linda Hayes learned about community helpers. A school custodian was one of the many occupations that students learned about. To show appreciation for their hard work, the students decorated the hallway with handwritten messages and cards. The students enjoyed taking the time to recognize the individuals who make up such an important part of our school community. The first-grade team thanked every custodian for their hard work and dedication to keeping them safe during this unprecedented school year. National Custodian Day was Friday, Oct. 2.

Photos Courtesy of Christina Broski