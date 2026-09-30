RAHWAY — Members from the ground-breaking musical, Broadway’s “Rock of Ages,” will be coming to UCPAC on Saturday, October 10.

Rock star musicians and lead singers from the original cast of the five-time Tony Award nominated show will be performing with Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band. Artists slated to perform include lead vocalist Dan Domenech (“Glee,” “Gotham”), lead vocalist Josie Rose Roberts (“Paw Patrol,” “The Electric Company”), guitarist Tommy Kessler (Blondie), guitarist Andrew “Virus” Karkos (Dope, Big and Rich), keyboardist Jonathan Ivie (Air Supply), drummer Jon Webber (Willie Nile Band) and guitarist Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Cher, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Turtles).

Hoekstra’s resume reads like a Who’s Who in the world of music. In addition to performing with countless legendary musicians, he’s also been a frequent columnist for Guitar World Magazine and has taught at Musician’s Institute, Rockstars of Tomorrow, Guitar Workshop Plus, and has often been a counselor at Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp.

Through the years, Hoekstra has released three instrumental solo albums and three critically acclaimed albums with his side project Joel Hoekstra’s 13! Most recently, he was the guest guitarist on “Dancing with the Stars (Hair Metal Episode)” and played with Cher at her Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame induction and the “Saturday Night Live” 50 Homecoming Concert.

On Saturday, Oct. 10 at UCPAC, Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band will be performing full length versions of songs from the original Broadway show. “It’s a really fun night,” said Hoekstra. “If you like the ’80s hard rock/hair metal, you’ll have a great time.”

Hoekstra plays leads throughout the show.

“You name it, it’s truly a set list where you’d recognize every song,” said Hoekstra. Some of the songs he said you’ll hear include “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister, “Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi, “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake and “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey, to name a few.

Hoekstra’s musical journey began at a young age. His parents are classical musicians. He started out playing piano and cello, but music didn’t resonate with him until the birth of MTV, he said. That’s when he became in tune with rock music.

“Seeing AC/DC in the early days and getting ‘Back in Black,’ it was a great cassette to inspire you to begin playing,” he said. “I asked for a guitar.”

Breaking into music was a “step-by-step thing” for Hoekstra, with a series of small breaks – or big breaks. After getting his associates degree in classical guitar, he went to The Guitar Institute of Technology (GIT) in Hollywood at age 19 for their 12-month program.

When he returned to Chicago, where he grew up, he started teaching guitar lessons to pay his bills while gigging was taking off. “None of that would have worked out if I didn’t teach, too,” he said.

Performing with Cathy Richardson in “Love Janis” brought Hoekstra to New York City in 2001. He expected the show to run for a month or two, but it ran for a couple years. Hoekstra has lived in NYC ever since.

Hoekstra said that all he wanted to do was become a professional guitar player. He’s committed to loving what he does, first and foremost, and not doing it because he wanted to become famous. He was a bit of a late bloomer and things didn’t work out for him for a long time. He said, “It worked out great, but looking back, there were some pretty dire years. It takes commitment and consistency. Not being too narrow-minded. I played in all different kinds of bands. I’ve played in acid jazz bands, hip hop bands, wedding bands; all kinds of different stuff. I genuinely enjoy playing.”

Of all the people he’s worked with, Hoekstra said he did really well on a personal level with David Coverdale of Whitesnake. “He’s a great boss,” said Hoekstra.

When Hoekstra isn’t working, he said he likes to “zone out” by watching the same movie over and over so his brain doesn’t have to follow a plot. “I’m not a big ‘listen to music’ person. There are hours a day when I’m working with music. I enjoy escaping it, watching reruns on Netflix.”

For tickets to Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band, visit: https://ucpac.org/event/broadways-rock-of-ages-band/.

Photo Courtesy of Bob Watts





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