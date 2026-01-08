CRANFORD — Do you think you know much about newspapers? How about the history of newspapers? Do you wish some of your favorite newspapers were still around?

If these and other questions about newspapers are on your mind, then check out “Newsies: History of the Newspaper Industry,” which is being presented by author and award-winning journalist Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta on Thursday, Jan. 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Cranford Public Library, 224 Walnut Ave., Cranford. The talk will transport the audience back to 59 B.C., when the first newspaper was published in ancient Rome, to the present.

It’s her history with newspapers themselves that makes Christiano-Mistretta ideally suited to speak on this topic, and she does so with verve and a great deal of knowledge that she is quite willing to share with her audiences.

“I was in the newspaper industry most of my adult life, so I actually started out on a magazine, but then I started working in New York in the newspaper industry in 1998. Then 9/11 happened, so I didn’t want to work in New York anymore, so I started working at the Montclair Times. I was there for about seven or eight years, but I wanted to write for myself,” said Christiano-Mistretta in an interview with LocalSource on Friday, Jan. 2.

“Prior to working at Montclair Times, I worked at News Communications, which had several papers in NYC, including Our Town, Manhattan Spirit, The Westsider and Chelsea Clinton News. Some days I worked from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. the next day – go home, shower and come back to NYC at 7 a.m. to make the deadline. I worked as a writer, but also a copyeditor and typist. I also did formatting.”

Christiano-Mistretta says she enjoyed working at the Montclair Times, often finding multiple assignments on her plate.

“I was hired as an editorial assistant, but I was writing for almost every category, mostly entertainment, but every single category they had, I wrote for: community, religion, business and sports,” she said. “I also wrote the obituaries, which I love, because it’s a mini-biography for the common man. Unless you’re Elvis Presley, this is going to be the last time you’re in the newspaper. You get to see what they did in their spare time, what churches they went to, so it was really nice to learn about the average person. I believe everybody has a story.”

Eventually, she decided her interests would best be served freelancing.

“I started freelancing about 2008,” said Christiano-Mistretta. “Everything just fell in place. I also started helping other people write their memoirs. It just snowballed, once I started freelancing. I helped people put the content for their websites. I did a lot of stuff.

“I was briefly managing the careers of older entertainers and I was getting theme gigs in assisted living facilities. One day, an assisted living facility told me they didn’t need an entertainer, but did I know anyone who could talk about health? I said I knew a lot about health, so I went in and made a presentation on health. They wanted me to come back, so I just started writing like crazy and I went to all these assisted living facilities and made presentations. I went to Pennsylvania, New York State, down the shore, all over New Jersey. I started doing libraries, too. I just kept writing lectures. There were so many, I had to narrow it down. I realized it was better to memorize, so I memorized two: ‘Newsies: History of the Newspaper Industry,’ and ‘Going Going Gone: What the Next Generation Won’t Remember.’”

“‘Going Going Gone’ is much more than ‘what we don’t use anymore.’ It’s a beloved presentation, showing a traveling museum of artifacts from yesteryear; a trip down memory lane; and a presentation that audiences love because they get to participate and bring their own items for Show and Tell.”

In “Newsies: History of the Newspaper Industry,” Christiano-Mistretta shares her extensive experience in journalism, tracing the industry from ancient Rome to modern times, often including audience interaction and covering the real-life newspaper strikes that inspired the Disney “Newsies” musical. She’s a prolific speaker, booked for libraries and groups, highlighting the evolution of news and technology, and also authors books. She’s also a ghostwriter, book editor and professional blogger.

“I’ve had six books published by independent publishers,” she said. “The last one I had published was in 2023. It was called ‘So You Think You Know the Jersey Shore.’ It’s a reference book.”

Christiano-Mistretta will focus on U.S. newspapers in her presentation at Cranford Public Library. The audience will learn how the quality of newspaper reporting was perfected after the American Revolution and the Battle of Lexington; the Penny Press; “yellow” journalism, chains and syndicates, and how competition such as radio, television and internet caused a decline in the newspaper industry.

“I just did a lot of research and then I threw in my own experiences,” she said. “It’s an interactive presentation, so the audience gets to share what they do, too, if they worked in the business industry. I ask if they were ever in the newspaper. They often say they weren’t and forget about wedding announcements, in sports in high school.

“People get really heated, because it’s an interactive discussion. They tell me they miss a lot of newspapers. People ask me what I think about (artificial intelligence).”

She’s also clear about another topic: “I always tell them at the very beginning ‘No politics.’”

Christiano-Mistretta said she believes a key ingredient to her presentations is her relationship with her audiences.

“A little lecture and maybe 40 percent interactive,” she said. “I ask them basic questions: What’s your favorite part of the newspaper?”

Christiano-Mistretta says her audience is getting younger, too, but she loves it.

“When I first started, it was all seniors, but now it’s people who are in their late 50s and early 60s,” she said.

Another change is the newspapers themselves.

“Newspaper stories are so much shorter now, she admits. “It’s reflective of the limited attention span that most people have.”

As far as her future goes, Christiano-Mistretta says she is very open-minded.

“Currently, I’m not sitting home writing and disregarding lectures because I’m in cancer remission. Not true at all. When I fully healed from my surgery in July, I was out all day and night, doing things I love – both work and fun related. Once the year ended, I started booking many lectures for 2025, including a technology conference at Montclair State University.

“I might branch out and do other lectures,” she said.

As long as people want her, Christiano-Mistretta says she’ll continue to make presentations.

“I have one in February, three in March, one in August and one in September,” she said. “I used to do a lot more. When I was doing the assisted living facilities in 2015, I was doing two or three a week. So this is nothing.

“I had a crafts program with children. We’d make a craft for wintertime. My most famous one was the Learn and Listen Series. You’d give a lecture on music, a certain artist, such as Elvis, John Lennon, Elton John, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole or Sammy Davis Jr. And then there would be live entertainment, by somebody presenting that artist.”

Photo Courtesy of Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 100% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry