October 20, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams $CoMmEntÁ 1

Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams

October 14, 2026 96
Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification $CoMmEntÁ 2

Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification

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Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway $CoMmEntÁ 3

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Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan $CoMmEntÁ 4

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