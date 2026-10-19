UNION — The latest Premiere Stages production, at Kean University, “Effa Loves Baseball,” is not about the Grand Old Game of baseball nor cricket either. Yes, it mostly takes place in the Newark office of Negro League Baseball general manager Effa Manley, an actual person who was co-owner of the Newark Eagles and the first female inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. And other real baseball people are here: Larry Dolby, the first Black player in the American League, performed by Grant Kennedy Lewis; peg-legged Bill Veeck, played by David Andrew Morton, who hired Doby to play for the Cleveland Indians; and, Morton again, as Branch Rickey, the Brooklyn Dodgers owner who hired Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in the National League and Major League Baseball.

“Effa Loves Baseball,” written by Pia Wilson and directed by Marcus D. Harvey, is really about the end of a dynasty, the Negro Leagues, and a way of life for its players, fans and, as it were, a part of antebellum America. The change occurred following the end of World War II, when white baseball owners lured discharged soldiers, who were talented Black baseball players, away from the Negro League into the white Major League Baseball. The talent drain eventually collapsed Black-only baseball.

The telling of this story could have been done with civil rights Sturm und Drang and turmoil. Fortunately, that is not here. Otherwise, lost would have been the immense irony of the topic. Here you have Black ball players, victors in the fight against fascism, coming home to play professional ball on white teams for a fraction of what they earned in the Negro League, but for the opportunity to eventually defeat Jim Crow as they did Hitler: mano a mano, but with bat and ball. You hear as much when Doby tells Effa, played by Kerry Warren, he is making the jump to white Major League Baseball because he envisions helping to integrate the country. But on the other hand, as Veeck tells Effa, who is upset at his bargain-basement offer for Black talent, “I’m a businessman.”

More importantly, what would have been lost in a civil rights argument is Warren’s delicate performance as Effa as an astute businesswoman with a heart of gold. Her emotional changes are delivered with the force of sincerity. To follow her performance is to see layers of a woman experiencing the end of a love affair. It’s a marvel. Not to be overlooked is Greg Alverez Reid, as Effa’s husband and business partner. His good-natured portrayal as Newark Eagles co-owner Abe Manley ensures the play’s bittersweet golden heart.

“Effa Loves Baseball” runs until Sunday, Oct. 25. Show dates are Thursday, Oct. 22, at 10:30 a.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, at 3 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m. The venue for the show is Enlow Recital Hall. For information, visit: premierestagesatkean.com.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Peters





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