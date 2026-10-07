SPRINGFIELD — Pizza with the Police is an informal gathering similar to Coffee with a Cop.

The mission is to bring together police officers and the citizens they serve and happens twice a year – spring and fall – at TD Pizza in Springfield. The event is sponsored by the Springfield Police Department. Hundreds of people in the community get to enjoy free pizza and soda.

Springfield Police Officer Matthew Safir said, “Get to know us. We’re here to show support for the town.”

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Lt. Dan Zieser said, “Whenever you get community together, it’s awesome. It’s cool.”

Officer John Dougherty said, “A lot of town people showed up. We’re listening to their issues and concerns and are taking note of it.”

Sgt. Melissa Esteves said, “We keep seeing repeat community come out. It’s an excellent event for community outreach. Even the younger generation came out.”

Myla Giles, of Springfield, was there with her mini-Cavapoo pup named “Sarg.” She says that the Springfield Police Department is fantastic. She said, “If you call them, they’re here.”

Giles said that she bought a house in Springfield back in 1983. She said, “Even in the ’80s, there was a sense of community. They really, really care. They have active listening skills. They try to resolve issues when you call them. I can count on them. They’re humane.”

Melissa Scala, of Springfield, was with her 10-year-old daughter, Scylar. She said, “This event is a great opportunity to talk to police officers about what’s going on in the neighborhood. It’s a nice community event.”

Scylar said, “I love them [the policemen]. They’re friendly.”

Other children at the event also had wonderful things to say about the policemen. Claire, 7, said, “They fight for justice and make the world a better place.”

Lylah, 5, said she won a prize to ride in a police car. She saw one of the officers at the pizzeria and he waved to her. She said, “I like the sirens.”

Krina Shah, of Springfield, said the event was “very good.” She enjoys meeting people, and having her daughter meet friends out of the school environment. She said, “We like it.”

Tony DeCagnia is a crossing guard in Springfield. He enjoyed the event because he gets to say hello to people on a social basis. He said, “I see kids I cross.”

Antoinette Miller, of Springfield, said, “It’s a community building event to give back. They’re [the police department] a great group of people; always approachable.”

For more information on the Springfield Police Department, visit: https://springfield-nj.us/departments/police/.







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