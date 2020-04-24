Congressman joins virtual Roselle Council meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Before the coronavirus began spreading in New Jersey, council meetings in many towns were common, with council members coming together in person to address municipal business. COVID-19 has changed everything, forcing governing bodies to alter their routines.

The borough of Roselle is no different. Utilizing technological alternatives, all municipal meetings in Roselle were moved to Zoom or Facebook Live, beginning mid-March.

On April 15, Roselle was able to hold its workshop meeting and, soon after, its regular council meeting, led by Mayor Christine Dansereau and including council President Denise Wilkerson and council members Brandon Bernier, Cindy Thomas, Isabel Sousa, John Fortuna and Cynthia Johnson. U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., who represents the 10th Legislative District, served as the evening’s special guest.

After a list of ordinances were voted on and passed, Payne was welcomed to join the council meeting via Zoom. Speaking about the effects of COVID-19 and how dire the situation is, Payne discussed how the pandemic has affected important events.

“The 2020 census was impacted by the coronavirus,” Payne said. “Officials have extended the deadline to file the census. It doesn’t cost you anything to fill out the census, but it is your everything.”

Payne also mentioned that three bills were recently approved to assist people during the coronavirus pandemic, one of them being the Care Stimulus Package.

“The Care Stimulus Package was approved, where $2 trillion has gone to the economy and those who qualify will receive their stimulus checks this week,” Payne said. “The IRS has come out with a portal for people to input their direct deposit, and that will tell you how to get your stimulus fund if you haven’t received it via direct deposit.”

On April 15, the IRS launched its new portal, accessible at irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. Another option is to log on to the irs.gov/coronavirus portal and select “Get My Payment.”

Based on 2018 or 2019 filed tax documentation, taxpayers will be able to input their direct deposit information. This will allow them to receive their stimulus checks much more quickly than waiting for paper checks by mail, which may take weeks.

Single adults making $75,000 or less will receive $1,200. Married couples filing jointly who make $150,000 or less will receive $2,400. Heads of households making $112,500 or less will receive $1,200 and $500 will be added for each dependent under the age of 17.