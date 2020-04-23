Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in UC

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The statewide lockdown continues, all in the effort of flattening the curve of COVID-19. While statistics are showing progress on this front, the number of cases is still continuing to rise nationally, statewide and in Union County. As of April 21, according to statistics from the state, New Jersey has 92,387 confirmed cases and 4,753 deaths. All in all, health agencies across the state have reported administering 167,323 COVID-19 tests.

As of April 20, according to its website, Union Township has 1,282 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has seen 14 deaths. An April 20 update from Springfield Mayor Chris Capodice reported 177 positive COVID-19 cases in the township and 15 deaths. Summit’s website, updated April 20, reports 140 confirmed cases in the city and three deaths. Kenilworth Mayor Linda Karlovitch reported April 20 that the borough has seen 111 cases. As of April 21, Clark has reported 158 cases, with 136 cases closed and 22 pending.

According to Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III, as of April 17, the municipality has seen 170 total cases affecting residents ages 1 to 85. Of those 170 cases, 17 people have been hospitalized, four have died and 13 have self-reported recovery.

Roselle’s health officer reported April 18 that the borough has seen 379 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths. Of the most recent 28 cases, 22 are quarantining at home while six have been hospitalized.

According to Hillside Mayor Dahlia Vertreese, as of April 17, Hillside has 396 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has seen 17 COVID-related deaths.

“A huge thank you to (health) Director Robin Kaufman, to our Hillside public school nurses and our Union County health officer, Annie McNair, for collecting data, doing the research, tracking cases and reporting to all of Hillside these COVID-19 numbers,” Vertreese said.

Mountainside Mayor Paul Mirabelli said in an April 20 update that there are 49 confirmed cases in the borough. He also gave more information about senior care facilities in Mountainside, saying that Manor Care has had 22 positive cases and five deaths, and Brighton Gardens has had 12 positive cases and one death.

“I want to start by thanking all the doctors, nurses and other medical support staff who are on the front lines of fighting to save lives from COVID-19,” Mirabelli said. “These people are truly heroes. They risk their own lives in order to save lives. They miss time from their families so they can protect your family from this terrible disease.”

An April 20 update from Cranford reports 282 confirmed cases in the township and 40 fatalities.

“Most of the fatalities — 30 — were Cranford residents living in one of the three long-term care facilities in the township. Our health officer and the Office of Emergency Management are in regular contact with the medical staff of these facilities,” the Cranford update read. “We are saddened to hear of every resident who has died and extend our sincere condolences to their families and friends and keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

According to an April 20 update from Linden Mayor Derek Armstead, Linden has seen 835 cases — approximately 1.9 percent of the city’s population — and 34 deaths.

“As each day passes, more people are tested and the numbers of those infected increases,” Armstead said. “We have lost so many Linden residents to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to those they love. Please keep them in your prayers.”

On April 20, Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe reported 461 confirmed cases in the city and 21 deaths.

“Reporting these numbers never gets easier, and I ask that we all continue to do our part to keep ourselves, our loved ones and our community safe,” Giacobbe said.