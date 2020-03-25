Clark students provide rainbows of hope during crisis

CLARK, NJ — Students in the Clark Public School District show that a small act can shed positivity in a time of uncertainty. Students are creating rainbow posters and displaying them in their windows with the phrase “andra tutto bene,” an Italian phrase meaning “everything will be OK.” Arthur L. Johnson High School Italian teacher Alessandra Bonacchi started the movement with her own children and then decided to ask her students to join in.

The idea soon spread to other schools in the district and even other districts are catching on. According to Bonacchi, children in Italy have been displaying rainbow posters in their homes in response to the coronavirus. Bonacchi said, “A simple little thing can show unity, and I hope this provides a smile to our little ones at this stressful time.”