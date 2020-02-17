American Water invests $4.6 million in Hillside infrastructure

HILLSIDE, NJ –– Last week, New Jersey American Water began replacing approximately 11,000 feet of aging 6-inch water. The company will upgrade the water lines, installed in the 1930s, with 8-inch ductile iron main along the entire lengths of Paul Street, Cornell Place, McLean Place, Buchanan Street, Purce Street, Leo Street, Chapman Street and Tillman Street. Twenty-three fire hydrants and 462 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route will also be replaced.

The $4.6 million investment aims to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection. This project is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local contractor, CRJ Contracting Inc., expects to finish by the end of summer, weather permitting. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not anticipated unless required to maintain the project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in late summer to early fall.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction.

