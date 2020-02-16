Reading Cafe in Clark combines fun and learning

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Students and their parents were invited to attend the Reading Committee’s Reading Cafe at Valley Road School. The goal of the event was to provide a fun evening that promotes families reading together.

During the event, the school cafeteria was set up as a cafe. Fifth grade students dressed as servers and guided students in kindergarten through fourth grade, as well as their parents, to their tables. The fifth grade students served a selection of books and snacks to their guests. The parents then read the books to their children.

Trish Peitz, Valley Road first grade teacher, and Lindsey Klimuc, vice president of marketing for the PTA, organized the event.

“It is great seeing special events with a focus on reading,” said Valley Road Principal Joe Beltramba.