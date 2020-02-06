Union County networking breakfast to feature leadership coach Tony Chatman

UNION, NJ — The Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders will welcome leadership coach Tony Chatman as keynote speaker for its fourth annual “Union County Means Business” networking breakfast.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 8:30 a.m. at the Kean University STEM Building, 1075 Morris Ave. in Union and is open to all Union County business owners, managers and entrepreneurs. Breakfast is included and preregistration is required at ucnj.org/ucmb.

“Mr. Chatman is well known for his ability to connect people with practical, usable knowledge that helps them achieve their goals in business and in life,” said Freeholder Chairman Alexander Mirabella. “His focus on diversity and inclusion is especially relevant to our business community, and his background in science and human behavior provides him with unique insights into relationships between people.”

Tony Chatman has worked with hundreds of corporations and government agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, Chase Bank, Estee Lauder, NOAA and NASA.

Chatman received his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University’s prestigious. While working as a chemical engineer for a Fortune 500 company, he had a life-changing interaction with an at-risk youth that inspired him to embrace a new career in the nonprofit sector. His work in counseling led him to study human behavior with the intent to understand what makes people excel and change.

Chatman delivered his first TEDx talk in 2018 and recently completed his first book, “The Force Multiplier: How to Lead Teams Where Everyone Wins.”

“Union County Means Business” is an initiative of the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders, designed to connect the local business community with hands-on guidance and resources for growth.

For more information about the networking breakfast and other “Union County Means Business” programs, visit ucnj.org/ucmb or contact Deana Mesaros by phone at 908-659-7412 or by email at dmesaros@ucnj.org.