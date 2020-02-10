Clark Public Schools’ Colleen Nemeth is recognized as Union County’s Educational Support Person of the Year

CLARK, NJ — Colleen Nemeth, secretary for the Office of Special Education at Clark Public Schools, was recently named Union County’s Educational Support Person of the Year for school year 2019-2020 and honored at a Board of Education meeting.

Nemeth has been working in the district for 18 years. An active member of the Clark Education Association, she has served as corresponding secretary, building representative for secretaries, negotiations committee member and health and safety chair.

“It was truly an honor to be recognized in this capacity,” said Nemeth. “Every day, I strive to do my absolute best.”

According to Supervisor of Special Services Nicole Viola, “Colleen epitomizes the word perfectionist. She is meticulous, driven, and detail oriented in every aspect of her job. Her unyielding dedication, intense work ethic, and true professionalism never cease to impress me.”

To be considered for the NJEA ESP award, one must be an NJEA member for at least three consecutive years, according to the nomination form.

Additionally, one must demonstrate strong professional practice, member involvement, community engagement and personal achievement. Three letters of support must also be written on the nominee’s behalf.

Superintendent of Schools Edward Grande said, “Mrs. Nemeth is the utmost of professionals and could not be more deserving of this award. She is an immense asset to not only the Special Services Department, but our district as a whole.”